2-min read

Malaika Arora Makes it Count with Naukasana or Boat Pose, See Pic

In her latest Instagram post, Malaika Arora is seen doing Naukasana or the boat pose. She mentioned that the pose is great to strengthen back muscles and burn belly fat.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 12, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
Malaika Arora Makes it Count with Naukasana or Boat Pose, See Pic
credits - Malaika Arora Instagram

It should come as no surprise that Malaika Arora takes her fitness very seriously. While there are several activities that the actress swears by, the most important is yoga. Besides practicing a healthy diet, the stunning diva incorporates daily yoga to look the way she does.

On Monday of each week, the yoga enthusiast takes to her Instagram to show the pose to her fans and followers and also share benefits of it.  She calls the series -  Malaika's Move of The Week.

In this week’s move, Malaika is seen doing Naukasana or the boat pose. She mentioned that the pose is great to strengthen back muscles and burn belly fat.

While sharing the post, she wrote, “Hello Everyone! It's MONDAY- A gift of new day, new week, new goals and new challenges! Let's make it count :) Here's #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek to get you started! Now let's see your gorgeous pictures rolling in :) (sic).”

Hello Everyone! It's MONDAY- A gift of new day, new week, new goals and new challenges! Let's make it count :) Here's #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek to get you started! Tag me, @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga when you post NAUKASANA or Boat Pose It is an excellent pose to burn that stubborn belly fat and also, it is a great practice to strengthen your back muscles and hip flexors. 1. Sit on the floor with legs straight front of you 2. Keeping your spine straight, hands resting beside your hips 3. Bend your knees and lean back slightly 4. Now inhale, lift both legs up and extend your hands forward 5. Keep your toes at eye level and lengthen your spine 6. Hold for 5 to 10 seconds and release the posture Now let's see your gorgeous pictures rolling in :) #sarvayoga #divayoga #mondaymotivation #yogapose #yogalife #naukasana #navasana #mylifemyyoga #strongerwithsarva #chooseyogaeveryday #fitindiamovement

Malaika has also been sharing some other useful “tricks or tips” as she calls it. She recently shared a video where she revealed a secret ingredient to treat hair loss effectively at home.

Hair loss is one demon that we all have to face in our lives...for some it comes in phases and for some it's like an everyday problem. But we don't need to fear it...just need to tackle it the correct way. Apart from maintaining a healthy diet, we can use some simple diy tips to control the hair fall. Post my Covid19 recovery, even I have been experiencing an intense hair fall than usual, so apart from my daily dose of good ol' vitamins, I have also restarted my one ingredient diy hair fall therapy...Onion juice!. Just grate one fresh onion and extract it's juice, now apply the juice to ur scalp with the help of a cotton ball. Keep it for sometime and then wash it off with a paraben free shampoo. You'll see the results within a week and trust me..you'll not be disappointed. #MalaikasTrickOrTip #HairCare

Malaika who tested positive for COVID-19 has successfully recovered from the infection. She has also resumed shooting for the reality show India’s Best Dancer, where she is one of the judges alongside choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Malaika’s boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor who was also diagnosed with the novel coronavirus around the same time has also beaten the virus. The couple was spotted in public for the first time post-recovery.

Loading