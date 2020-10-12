Malaika Arora Makes it Count with Naukasana or Boat Pose, See Pic

It should come as no surprise that Malaika Arora takes her fitness very seriously. While there are several activities that the actress swears by, the most important is yoga. Besides practicing a healthy diet, the stunning diva incorporates daily yoga to look the way she does.

On Monday of each week, the yoga enthusiast takes to her Instagram to show the pose to her fans and followers and also share benefits of it. She calls the series - Malaika's Move of The Week.

In this week’s move, Malaika is seen doing Naukasana or the boat pose. She mentioned that the pose is great to strengthen back muscles and burn belly fat.

While sharing the post, she wrote, “Hello Everyone! It's MONDAY- A gift of new day, new week, new goals and new challenges! Let's make it count :) Here's #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek to get you started! Now let's see your gorgeous pictures rolling in :) (sic).”

Malaika has also been sharing some other useful “tricks or tips” as she calls it. She recently shared a video where she revealed a secret ingredient to treat hair loss effectively at home.

Malaika who tested positive for COVID-19 has successfully recovered from the infection. She has also resumed shooting for the reality show India’s Best Dancer, where she is one of the judges alongside choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Malaika’s boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor who was also diagnosed with the novel coronavirus around the same time has also beaten the virus. The couple was spotted in public for the first time post-recovery.