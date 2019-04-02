LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Malaika Arora Oozes Elegance in a Stunning White Bow Dress

Malaika Arora looked like a complete vision in a white asymmetrical dress from the Lebanese designer Aiisha Ramadan's Resort collection 2019.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
Malaika Arora Oozes Elegance in a Stunning White Bow Dress
Image: @malaikaarora/Instagram
Malaika Arora is undoubtedly the iconic trendsetter of Bollywood, known to serve style goals with trendy outfits. And she just outdid herself with this latest outfit.

After her recent trip to the Maldives, where she attended a ‘bachelorette trip’ with her girl gang, Malaika is in now in Goa for her friend's wedding. We already know that whether she is hanging out with her girl gang or is on a rejuvenating vacation, the diva never fails to slay her outfits in the most stylish manner.

This time the fashionista looked like a complete vision in a white asymmetrical dress from the Lebanese designer Aiisha Ramadan's Resort collection of 2019.

The diva flaunted the dress along with a pair of golden heels and white-silver statement rings and danglers. The all-white dress was glamorous in every sense, but the highlight of the outfit was the exaggerated bow in the front.







Malaika broke the monotony of the all-white outfit as she decided to tint her lips maroon, which also gave a finishing touch to her already ravishing look.

Be it a lunch date, holiday or even her gym look, lately, Malaika has been spotted in a number of white outfits. Looks like she is hinting us towards her favourite summer trend.





