Malaika Arora Overcame Mental Breakdown with Help of Yoga

Whether she acts, dances or shoots, Malaika Arora still manages to make fitness a priority in her busy schedule. The Bollywood star has always enjoyed remaining active. No wonder she has a sizzling bikini body at age 47. But for Malaika, keeping the focus basically on just the external fitness is not enough. The actress-model said she started looking at health holistically after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in September last year.

She also opened up on overcoming mental breakdown with the help of yoga. Malaika took to her Instagram handle to share an interactive post asking her fans and followers to share their stories on mental health. The actress shared how yoga has helped her “survive" and see life from a completely different perspective.

“Tomorrow, the 10th of October is World Mental Health Day. Here is a little confession. I thought I was bulletproof until it hit me that I wasn’t emotion proof. My mind started to play games with me the rules of which I didn’t know. I survived because of yoga," the 47-year-old star wrote in her note.

She also revealed the “breaking point" she had to face in life and how she handled it, “My breaking point came on a day while I was in my first few yoga classes and my tears didn’t stop. I survived the storm within me. I will never call myself bullet proof because none of us are. I will call myself stable and in the path of continuously wanting to become mentally, physically and emotionally healthy. This is my SARVAstory. Write to us with your story because ‘we are listening’."

Check out Malaika’s post.

Malaika is currently seen as judge on India’s Next Top Model 2. She will also be returning as judge on India’s Best Dancer 2.

