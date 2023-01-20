Malaika Arora Proves Black Isn’t Basic in Stunning Athleisure; See Photos

Blame it on the never-missing gym resolutions set by popular celebrities that the athleisure movement shows no signs of slowing down. Elevating this trend is the fact that fashionistas like Malaika Arora have made the look all but standard. The famous television personality has come a long way to help replace what once was the model-off-duty uniform of skinny jeans with upscale sweats, yoga pants, and even stylish sneakers.

On Wednesday, January 18, she once again caught the attention of the paparazzi while coming back from her Yoga studio in Mumbai. When it comes to her dedication to living a healthy style, her frequent gym spottings are a testimony that she barely misses her workout session. Even more impressive is that when Malaika hits the gym, she always manages to turn her exercise gear into something more of an inspiring ensemble for her followers.

Weeks after week, Malaika continues to show that the athleisure trend is here to stay. And the key takeaway to styling a great workout wardrobe from Arora’s lookbook is to not focus on what you wear but on how to manage to put it all together. Here’s the breakdown of her latest sport look that we saw on the model that might.

In the photos that have been making waves online, the Bollywood diva was spotted in the Bandra locality of Mumbai, when she was returning home from her yoga studio. This time Malaika went for an all-black look thereby lamenting ‘black is not basic.’ Her black body-hugging crop top ended with a closed neckline flaunting her midriff bare. She chose matching gym pants with green dots detailing all over it to match her full-sleeved top. Giving comfort her priority, the model opted for a bun hair-do and kept it simple with minimal makeup including nude lips, contoured cheeks, and nude eyeshadow.

After the intense workout session, Malaika had a contagious smile on her face and she also waved at the paps before walking away.

Would you be willing to give this Malaika Arora athleisure style a try?

