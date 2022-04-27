Malaika Arora Recommends 3 Yoga Asanas for Summers

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest female actors in the Hindi film industry. She is known to keep her health over anything. She often shares her fitness videos which definitely inspire many women to keep going. Now, Malaika is back to guide you to beat the heat this summer.

Just like every week, Malaika is back on Monday motivating you to burn the extra kilos by staying cool as well. Taking to her social media handle, the actress shared three yoga asanas which can make you stay cool this summer. Sharing a video in all-black yoga attire, Malaika wrote, “Don’t let the heat get the better of you this summer, cool down with yoga. In this week’s Malaika’s move of the week, Malaika Arora recommends 3 asanas that will help you cool down the body.”

Let’s take a note from the actress’s fitness regime and look at the asanas she is recommending everything to do.

Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana)

This asana is said to be beneficial to strengthen the muscles and bring flexibility to the body. It is also known to open up the shoulders, chest, and hips. Apart from that, it also stretches various parts of the body such as the groins, abdomen, chest, neck and shoulders. This asana can be performed by beginners and as you reach the advanced stage, you can switch to Dwi Pada Rajkapotasana for additional benefits.

Cat-cow Pose (Chakravakasana)

The yoga asana is said to be really beneficial to keeping your spine flexible. It is believed to be an important asana to cure stiffness in the back. Apart from this, this asana also aids in digestion and is best to keep your gut healthy. Chakravakasana brings balance and posture to the body. It also balances the mind through which you can feel cool and calm during summers.

Tree pose (Vrikshasana)

This asana can be performed by anyone, be it a beginner or a yoga expert. This asana is said to bring balance to the body as it is performed by standing on a single leg. It is also very helpful for people who suffer frequent nerve pain in their legs. Apart from this, this asana is said to increase the concentration power and improve neuromuscular coordination.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.