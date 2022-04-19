Malaika Arora Reveals She is Obsessed With Pink

Malaika Arora is always ahead of everyone else when it comes to slaying with style. Time and again, the diva has proved that she was born to rock every style statement with panache. After recovering from her injuries which she suffered during a car accident, Malaika is back on set. Giving respite to her worried fans, the fitness enthusiast took to her Instagram stories to drop a picture of her heels and wrote, “Felt good to be back on set”.

In a series of stories, Malaika posted several pictures of herself enjoying mouthwatering delicacies from Kerala on the set and gave a glance of her OOTD for the shoot. And honestly, while it was hard to swipe away, her ensemble grabbed all the attention.

It appears that on Monday, Malaika was obsessed with pink, as she slipped into a fuchsia mini dress and posted a still on her stories with a trending song Pink by Aerosmith. While we were swooning over the picture, Malaika can be seen striking a glamourous pose in the stunning dress.

Malaika’s mini-dress features exaggerated details, which she paired with bold makeup choices while making a breathtaking style statement.

The pink outfit was made of a silk satin material and featured a flared silhouette with a bodycon bust creating a dreamy effect. The plunging V neckline exaggerated Malaika’s goal-worthy collar bones, and half balloon sleeves with pleats made her appear alluring as ever. Moreover, a fit and flared fall accentuated Malaika’s beautiful curves, mini hem length and a pleated flared short skirt flaunted the star’s long legs.

The entire look was amped up as she paired it with classy and elegant jewellery. Malaika chose a glittery silver choker necklace adorned with stones and statement rings. She completed her look with a gold top handle mini bag and matching fuchsia pink strappy high heels.

Malaika center-parted her tresses and went for a sleek back open style. For makeup, her choice was bold smoky eye shadow, glossy lip shade and on-fleek brows.

