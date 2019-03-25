Malaika Arora Sets Runway on Fire in a Red Bridal Avatar at Bombay Times Fashion Week

At the Bombay Times Fashion Week, style diva Malaika Arora walked the runway for Kalki fashion in a ravishing red amplified gown which took the couture eight weeks to create this masterpiece.Kalki, the fashion house, unveiled its collection Zinnia - The modern romanticism at the fashion week.The firey red gown donned by Malaika was a grand yet modern attire which had an eclectic silhouette and vivid colour palette featuring heavy sequin work, finest sheers, feathers and intricate embroidery 3D flower burst.According to Kalki fashion, the collection played between structure and volume and fun and femininity, a complete trip into the modern summer romance.Saurabh Gupta, Director of Kalki revealed that "Since the collection is about a modern romance where elegance meets glamour, Malaika was the perfect muse for the collection. Kalki custom designed Malaika’s gown over an extensive 8 week period with intricate hand embroidered flowers to create a timeless masterpiece. The final outcome was nothing less than perfection as Malaika carried the style with utmost confidence and modern attitude".On the makeup front, she went heavy on the bronzer and kept her makeup minimal with a brown lip tint.The diamond chandelier danglers made her look like a glamorous modern day bride. We must admit that this look is worth bookmarking for your summer wedding trousseau. Take a cue, brides-to-beThe Bombay Times Fashion show concluded with Preity Zinta, Amrita Arora, Shibani Dandekar and many more who walked the ramp for the fashion house.