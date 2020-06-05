Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Malaika Arora Shares 15-Year-Old Throwback Picture with Sister Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora shared a throwback picture with her sister Amrita Arora on Instagram, making us smile looking at the good old times.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 5, 2020, 8:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Malaika Arora Shares 15-Year-Old Throwback Picture with Sister Amrita Arora
credits - Malaika Arora instagram

After indulging in all sorts of lockdown activities and cooking tasty meals, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is now taking a walk down the memory lane. The Chhaiya Chhaiya performer shared a throwback picture on her Instagram wall, making us smile looking at the good old times.

Posting a 15-year-old picture with sister Amrita Arora, Malaika shared the flashback Friday memories. She captioned it, “This day that year... #15yearsago #fridayflashback @amuaroraofficial.” She did not forget to mention that even after all these years, they have same smile and same pose.

Their close friends from the Bollywood industry commented on the picture. Actor Dino Morea wrote, “Arora’s and their auras… sweet.”

Arjun Kapoor’s uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor quipped, “After she answered the quiz yesterday now you’re posting Amu’s pictures @malaikaaroraofficial.”

Amrita also mentioned that she loved the picture, while Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan shared hearts on the snap.

Malaika has been treating us with her lockdown moods these days. Sharing a collage picture a few days back, she captioned it, “My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane.”

View this post on Instagram

My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

She also keeps sharing multiple pictures, giving us a glimpse of her sun-kissed face. Here’s a look:

View this post on Instagram

#vitamindtherapy#stayhomestaysafe

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Find ur sanity in these insane times .....#stayhomestaysafe

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

During the lockdown, Malaika has been advocating the use and benefits of yoga to stay fit and fine. On International Yoga Day celebrated on June 1, she wrote, “Yoga is universal. Yoga is everything you do, feel, want. Yoga is your existence. Yoga is YOU. Yoga is a lifestyle. Everything we do is yoga and yoga is in everything we do.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading