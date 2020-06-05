Malaika Arora Shares 15-Year-Old Throwback Picture with Sister Amrita Arora

After indulging in all sorts of lockdown activities and cooking tasty meals, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is now taking a walk down the memory lane. The Chhaiya Chhaiya performer shared a throwback picture on her Instagram wall, making us smile looking at the good old times.

Posting a 15-year-old picture with sister Amrita Arora, Malaika shared the flashback Friday memories. She captioned it, “This day that year... #15yearsago #fridayflashback @amuaroraofficial.” She did not forget to mention that even after all these years, they have same smile and same pose.

Their close friends from the Bollywood industry commented on the picture. Actor Dino Morea wrote, “Arora’s and their auras… sweet.”

Arjun Kapoor’s uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor quipped, “After she answered the quiz yesterday now you’re posting Amu’s pictures @malaikaaroraofficial.”

Amrita also mentioned that she loved the picture, while Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan shared hearts on the snap.

Malaika has been treating us with her lockdown moods these days. Sharing a collage picture a few days back, she captioned it, “My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane.”

She also keeps sharing multiple pictures, giving us a glimpse of her sun-kissed face. Here’s a look:

During the lockdown, Malaika has been advocating the use and benefits of yoga to stay fit and fine. On International Yoga Day celebrated on June 1, she wrote, “Yoga is universal. Yoga is everything you do, feel, want. Yoga is your existence. Yoga is YOU. Yoga is a lifestyle. Everything we do is yoga and yoga is in everything we do.”

