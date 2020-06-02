Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Malaika Arora Shares Collage of Various Moods During Lockdown, See Here

Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a collage of her selfies in which she can be seen in different moods.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 2, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Malaika Arora Shares Collage of Various Moods During Lockdown, See Here
Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a collage of her selfies in which she can be seen in different moods.

Actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has been regularly sharing her routine and activities during the lockdown. The diva took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a collage of her selfies in which she can be seen in different moods.

In the first snap, she can be seen pouting and has made a moustache out of her tresses, in the next picture she is happily smiling, the third one features the actress in a playful mood and the last image has her pose ‘shh’.

She has captioned her collage as, “My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane"

The post has got over 80 thousand likes in one hour of being posted. Her sister Amrita has also reacted to the post. She wrote, “Awwww cute”.

Her insta fam too did not shy away from showering their love on the post. A person said, “Funny Awesome sweet Lovely ... hope I will also be as beautiful as you are”; another person wrote, “Beautiful always”.

Apart from the love filled comments many of her fans have expressed their emotions with heart and fire emojis.

Malaika is currently isolating herself in her Mumbai apartment with her son Arhaan and dog Casper.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading