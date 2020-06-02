Malaika Arora Shares Collage of Various Moods During Lockdown, See Here

Actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has been regularly sharing her routine and activities during the lockdown. The diva took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a collage of her selfies in which she can be seen in different moods.

In the first snap, she can be seen pouting and has made a moustache out of her tresses, in the next picture she is happily smiling, the third one features the actress in a playful mood and the last image has her pose ‘shh’.

She has captioned her collage as, “My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane"

The post has got over 80 thousand likes in one hour of being posted. Her sister Amrita has also reacted to the post. She wrote, “Awwww cute”.

Her insta fam too did not shy away from showering their love on the post. A person said, “Funny Awesome sweet Lovely ... hope I will also be as beautiful as you are”; another person wrote, “Beautiful always”.

Apart from the love filled comments many of her fans have expressed their emotions with heart and fire emojis.

Malaika is currently isolating herself in her Mumbai apartment with her son Arhaan and dog Casper.

