Malaika Arora Shares Her Morning Ritual with Fans

Actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Thursday to share a glimpse of her every morning ritual.

In the video, the diva revealed that soaking up the sun every morning for her share of Vitamin D is an integral part of the routine.

She can be heard saying, “My every morning ritual. Stand in the sun and get my share of Vitamin D, which I think is so essential. Don’t forget. Just get that morning sun”.

The actress has captioned her post with two hashtags including, “#vitamindtherapy #stayhomestaysafe (sic)." As of now, the video has been viewed over one lakh times.

Malaika is isolating in her Mumbai apartment with son Arhaan and pet Casper. She often shares images and videos of them and of her quarantine routine.

In a recent adorable picture that the actress had shared, one can see the trio chilling in their balcony. Malaika can be seen playing with Casper while Arhaan is sitting on the side. The photo with over one lakh 50 thousand likes was captioned as “Centre of our universe #Casper #part2 @iamarhaankhan #stayhomestaysafe (sic)."

Her sister Amrita couldn’t stop herself from dropping red heart emojis in the comment section. One of the comments came from Sophie Choudhry, who wrote, “Tia’s fave”.

