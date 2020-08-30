Take the pledge to vote

Malaika Arora Shares How to Deal With Acne Breakouts

Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with acne breakouts and shared it on social media for her fans and followers.

IANS

Updated:August 30, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
credits - Malaika Arora Instagram

Actress Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with acne breakouts and shared it on social media for her fans and followers.

Malaika took to her Instagram, and shared a video. In the clip, the actress is seen talking about what she uses on her skin. She mixes cinnamon powder, honey and lime to keep acne at bay.

She captioned the video: "Suffering from acne breakouts every now and then? Here's a simple diy to control those 'Bad timing' breakouts. I personally have very sensitive skin and I often tend to get a break out.

"Breakouts can happen due to various reasons like weather change, hormonal change or due to excessive use of products on skin. Here's introducing the terrific trio to help cope with your day to day breakouts."

Malaika then shared tips on how to put the paste on the face.

"Take some cinnamon powder, add a tablespoon of raw organic honey, squeeze some fresh lime juice to it and your face pack is ready. Apply it evenly on your face avoiding the mouth and eye area, keep it for 8-10 mins and rinse it off with cold water. You may feel a tingling sensation, that's fine,but if unbearable then rinse off.

"Please note that if your acne breakout is severe, it is advisable to consult a doctor regarding the same #OrganicFaceMask #AcneTreatment#MalaikasTrickOrTip," she added.

Malaika had earlier spoken about the benefits of aloe vera and shared that she uses it on herself as her skin is very sensitive.

