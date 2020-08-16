Malaika Arora Shares How to Enhance Beauty With An Organic Body Scrub
Earlier in a clip, Malaika Arora was seen talking about the benefits of aloe vera and shared that she uses it on herself as her skin is very sensitive.
Dancing diva Malaika Arora has a beauty tip that can be easily followed by anyone.
"Who said coffee is always bad for your health. Here's a tip to turn that villain into a hero," she captioned her post on Instagram.
Then she shared how to go about it. "Body scrub: Mix the leftover coffee ground with Some brown sugar and coconut oil. It serves as an easy, instant and aromatic home scrub. The caffeine in the coffee has potent antioxidants that help protect skin from sun damage and helps promote overall skin health #MalaikasTrickOrTip #OrganicBodyScrub#DIYBodyScrub," she wrote.
Among various things, Malaika has been doling out some skincare tips on social media.
