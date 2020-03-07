Malaika Arora Shares Sun-kissed Pic in Swimwear

Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora’s latest picture on Instagram has taken the internet by storm. In the sunkissed picture, the diva can be seen wearing a swimwear at a beach location.

The photo, in which Malaika is flaunting her well maintained body, is taken from the back and shows her left profile. “Looking ahead and beyond... #sunshinestateofmind (sic),” she has captioned the stunning image.

As of now, the picture has garnered around 3 lakh likes. A lot of friends and fans commented on the picture, including actress Karisma Kapoor. Designer Vikram Phadnis left a hilarious comment, writing, “Arrey look ahead u will fall into the water na (sic).”

Malaika is known for fashionable appearances every now and then. She was recently spotted at her mother Joyce Arora’s birthday bash with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and son Arhaan Khan. She wore a bright yellow dress and accessorized it with red boots and a clutch.

Malaika is currently occupied with judging assignments in a few reality shows. She often stays in news for her love life with Arjun Kapoor. The lovebirds are often spotted together on dates and dinner. She welcomed the New Year with a picture with her beau.

Malaika was earlier married to actor-director Arbaaz Khan. The duo split in 2016 and formally got divorced in 2017. The couple continues to be in touch and has cordial terms as they co-parent their son Arhaan.

