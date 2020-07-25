Malaika Arora Shares Tips to Maintain Your Mane, Dino Morea Says it Sounds Like MasterChef

Malaika Arora has shared her 'Trick Or Tip' for effective hair care. The Bollywood diva said that she mixes three different oils with some spices to make her hair luscious, strong and prevent hairfall.

The fitness enthusiast said that she massages her hair with the special oil every weekend. She mixes cold pressed coconut oil, olive oil and castor oil with curry leaves and fenugreek seeds for her hair therapy.

She posted a video on Instagram and wrote, "We all want shiny luscious hair but we often fall short of taking care of them as much as we should. For some women hair is their identity and they deserve equal care just like your other body parts. Here's an age old but still effective method to 'maintain your mane'.

"Cold pressed coconut oil, Olive oil and Caster oil is like the holy Trinity for your hair. Mix these oils in equal portions in a glass jar and add some methi seeds and curry leaves. While methi seeds are high in protein and nicotinic acid content, which are known to be beneficial for hair, Curry leaves are a rich source of beta-carotene and proteins, which can reduce hair loss and increase hair growth. Let the mixture sit and infuse for a couple of days and voila! You have a home made, pure hair oil ready to do some magic on your hair #MalaikasTrickOrTip #HairCare #Champi," she added.

Actor Dino Morea found her recipe more suited for the kitchen. He commented, "You sure it's for hair? Sounds like MasterChef."

Malaika's Instagram feed is full of motivational posts to live a healthy life. A few days back she had shared another recipe of a immunity boosting drink that she makes at home to drink every morning.