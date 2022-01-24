Malaika Arora Shows Three Facial Yoga Exercises For Glowing Skin and They're Super Easy

Malaika Arora has been inspiring her fans, starting from the first lockdown in 2020, with ideas to make the best use of time while confined within homes. In an attempt to uplift communities, the model and dancer came up with creative ways to connect with her online family. The devout fitness enthusiast also posted videos of herself cooking simultaneously not letting the quarantine disrupt her workout discipline. The television personality started sharing simple asanas with her followers in free digital sessions, making yoga accessible.

Through her latest video, Malaika shows her fans a few yoga poses to help them begin their wellness journey. “Don’t we all look for natural ways to get healthy and glowing skin?" asked Malaika on Instagram. Dressed in a classic all-black comfortable attire, the diva decided to pull her hair back in a neat ponytail. Malaika has levelled up her activewear closet from basics to must-have statement pieces. While explaining her favourite asanas, which she calls “Malaika’s Move Of The Week," the diva revealed poses that will treat the skin with love.

The three facial exercises shared by Malaika are:

Balloon Pose: This one is the go-to pose for the facial muscles, as per the yoga enthusiast. The balloon pose helps with blood circulation.

Face Tapping Pose: Tapping prevents ageing and wrinkles. Giving a flushed, natural glow to the skin, this pose stimulates blood circulation.

Fish Pose: It stretches the neck region, contributing towards toning of the jawline and chin.

Earlier this month, Malaika showed some important asanas that focus on core muscles. She recommended Vasisthasana (side plank pose), Bhujangasana (cobra pose) and Naukasana (boat pose) to help boost weight loss journey. “Core muscles are a part of the body that balances everything, be it inversions, lifting weights or keeping your back straight," she explained.

