Malaika Arora Spells The Foodie Formula Of Her Happiness

We all know that Malaika Arora is a self-confessed foodie. The actress loves to explore various cuisines but nothing beats the comfort and taste of homemade meals. Malaika, time and again, shares glimpses of her in-house culinary adventures. What’s new today? Well, Malaika has shared a foodie formula of her happiness. Days ago, she relished a wholesome homemade platter. Along with the picture, Malaika wrote: “Sattu paratha, curd, garlic pickle, aloo sabzi and salad = Happiness” and a “homemade” hashtag. We don’t have to mention that the meal looked absolutely delectable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Before this, the actress shared an Instagram Reels which was “all about food." The clip captured Malaika Arora’s indulgences over the last few days. It started with a glass of chia seed smoothie, followed by a plateful of biryani, papad and haldi (turmeric) pickle, and a yummy-looking thali. From the dessert section, she added the “prettiest strawberry pie.”

Malaika Arora picked American chef Julia Child’s quote - “people who enjoy food are happy people” - to describe this carousel post. The first slide of the “ghar ka khana” post featured a plate with white rice, golden-brown chicken chunks, slices of capsicum and a sauce to top it off along with slices of cucumber. Next Malaika revealed that she is “obsessed” with French toast. We all are quite aware of Malaika’s love for spaghetti, and it was no surprise that the Italian meal made it to her feed. The next snap had the quintessential biryani. Malaika rounded off the foodie upload with a complete desi spread. Her dining table had two big bowls of curry, along with cooked beans and a bowl of jera (cumin) rice. For salad, she has chopped cucumbers.

Last year, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jetted off to Paris for a short vacation. The duo also celebrated Arjun’s birthday in the city of love. It is obvious the celebrations are incomplete without food. Ditching their diet routine, the lovebirds digged into the classic fast food combo. Give it a thought, it ain’t that difficult to guess. Burger and French fries, it is. In a slew of pictures and videos, Malaika gave us a sneak peek of their brunch.

Malaika Arora makes it a point to take us along on her culinary adventures, and honestly, we love it.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here