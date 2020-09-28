Malaika Arora Steps Out After Covid Recovery, See Pics

Actress Malaika Arora, who recently recovered from the novel coronavirus, was clicked near her sister’s building. She was seen wearing a leopard print sleeveless top which she teamed up with a pair of silver trousers. To complete the look, she opted for white sneakers along with a Louis Vuitton purse.

On Sunday, Malaika shared a post with her pet Casper. In the photograph, the actress can be seen playing with her furry friend in the balcony. One can see her clad in a summery Kaftan with floral print.

Not very long ago, the diva had shared a long post in which she had expressed gratitude towards doctors and to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for their assistance during her troubled times. She has also mentioned that it is the immeasurable support and good wishes of her friends, family, neighbours and fans which has given her lots of strength in this period.

Furthermore, in the same post she has also urged people to stay safe and take extra care especially in such times.

Many people from the industry extended their best wishes in the comments section. Choreographer Terrence Lewis wrote, “Welcome back from the lockdown Vipaasna! Can't wait to see you on set."

Terrence and Malaika are co-judges of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. She has taken a break from the show after she tested positive for the deadly virus. As of now, there is no update on when she will be resuming shooting for the show.

Apart from him, actress Bipasha Basu wrote, “Soo happy”. Many celebrities like Dia Mirza, Diana Penty and Sophie Choudhry have dropped in heart emojis. Her fans too have expressed their joy in the comments. Many of them have liberally dropped in smile emojis and heart eye emojis to express their happiness.