1-min read

Malaika Arora Stuns in Vibrant Athleisure

Model and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora was seen in a vibrant multi-coloured gym outfit that grabbed eyeballs. Malika Arora's Monday Motivation posts about fitness are very popular.

IANS

Updated:March 10, 2020, 12:21 PM IST
Malaika Arora Stuns in Vibrant Athleisure
Model and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora was seen in a vibrant multi-coloured gym outfit that grabbed eyeballs. Malika Arora's Monday Motivation posts about fitness are very popular.

Actress Malaika Arora, who's popularly known for her fashion, made a statement in a vibrant multi-coloured athleisure.

Malaika grabbed attention with her stunning gym style statement. She was photographed outside the gym dressed in a multi-coloured crop top and yoga pants, reports timesofindia.com.

The 46-year-old actress is currently seen judging dance reality show titled India's Best Dancer. Apart from Malaika, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis are a part of the show, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and her husband writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Malaika also makes headlines for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The dup often make appearances in each other's social media.



