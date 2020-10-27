'Sunshine Girl' Malaika Arora Lights up the Internet with a New Selfie

Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram entry is a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie. The stunning diva, on Tuesday, treated her fans and followers with another stunning no make-up selfie. In the pic, Malaika leaves her wavy tresses casually open and manages to look effortlessly beautiful. “Mornings r my thanggg....#sunshinegurl,” wrote Malaika in the caption.

The actress, who often adds sans make-up, sans filter selfies on Instagram, is winning the Internet. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was among the first ones to shower her with praises in the comment section. She wrote, “Wahhh my golden girl.”

Meanwhile, Malaika, who celebrated her 47th birthday a few days ago, turned heads with her standout look. She was accompanied by her son Arhaan Khan for an intimate get-together. The two were spotted and clicked by the paparazzi while heading from their residence to a private club in a Mumbai suburb.

Malaika opted for an impactful tangerine hued pantsuit which she teamed with a slinky black coloured bralette. She decided to go with her jacket over the black core and made it a statement. She accentuated the look with a gold necklace and a pair of matching pumps. She finally topped off the look with a patterned face mask to ensure safety.

Malaika dedicated a special post after her birthday to express her gratitude for her fans and lovers. The message reads, “A big thank you to all of you for making me feel on top of the World with your warm and wonderful wishes for my birthday. You make my world go round. I'm so humbled and grateful.”

Maliaka is currently seen in the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer as a judge alongside ace choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. She was briefly replaced by dancer Nora Fatehi on the show who filled in as a guest judge. Malaika returned after testing negative for COVID-19.