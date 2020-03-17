Malaika Arora to Priyanka Chopra, Social Distancing Brings Stars Closer to Their Furry Friends
Priyanka Chopra and Malaika Arora have been spending time with their dogs, Taylor Swift is bonding with her cat. Social distancing has clearly brought celebs closer to their pets.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced most of our movie stars to take a break from their glamorous lives and spend time indoors. Instead of hogging the limelight at glittery parties and glitzy red carpets, most of them are spending some downtime at home, reconnecting with their precious pets.
Priyanka Chopra posted photos of herself playing with her German Shepherd Gino, who was a gift to her husband Nick Jonas on the their first wedding anniversary. The actress shared the photos to show fans how she was coping with her self quarantine, writing, "Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.'
Malaika Arora posted a picture of her bonding with her furry pet, Casper. She wrote, "Love in the time of corona #covıd19 #selfquarantine #caspernme..... stay safe everyone😷... thank u my arhaan for the pic."
Singer Taylor Swift shared a photo of her cat Meredith sitting inside a confined space, asking people to be inspired by her.
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown posted a picture with her two cute pooches, asking fans to spend time with their pets and family at this time of social distancing. She said, "This is the perfect time to be with our families and fluffy friends. self isolation is v important. social distancing is v important. let’s protect the people that hold our history. stay safe n im sending my love."
