Malaika Arora’s Airport Lookbook Is All About Casual And Chic Fashion

Malaika Arora is known for her daring, and edgy style. From bold and colourful statement pieces to cool ripped denim and stylish athleisure, the Bollywood star always manages to look effortlessly fabulous. She has done it yet again. Malaika was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned after wrapping up her work commitments in Delhi. Her airport look only reminded us why she’s a bonafide trendsetter.

Malaika was dressed, from head to toe, in black. The fitness enthusiast channelled an intense vibe for her relaxed travel fit and the fashion police can’t have enough of it.

In the video posted by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Malaika is seen flaunting the luxe-street style. Her scoop-neckline black Prada tank top featured thin straps and a logo print. She layered it with an open-zipped oversized black jacket. The high-waist, baggy pants with prominent side pockets and cinched hems, complemented her style. Malaika also added sleek-looking Chelsea ankle-high boots to top it off.

She brought in the sleek style with a high ponytail, subtle smokey eye makeup and some mascara. A pop of blush, some highlighter for the glowing skin, and a nude lip shade rounded off her glam.

Check out her swanky walk in this perfectly put-together outfit here.

Fans were quite impressed with Malaika Arora’s style statement. One of them said, “She slays in every outfit," another wrote, “Age is just a number she proved.” “Prada worn loud and clear," a user commented.

Here’s another airport look from Malaika Arora. Once again, the actress kept things casual and chic. A close-neck white top was paired with ripped denims and white sneakers. She layered the fit with a long beige overcoat. Sunglasses, minimal glam and open hair worked wonders for Malaika.

Malaika Arora was last seen in her reality show, Moving In With Malaika, which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

