Malaika Arora’s stylish outings always get a thumbs-up from the fashion police. She is simply unstoppable. Whether it’s her desi avatars, western ensembles or even gym fits, Malaika knows how to appear fabulous. The diva also enjoys a separate fan base for her airport looks. Now, she has treated us to another coolest fitspo and we are swooning.

While some people enjoy experimenting with high-end looks, others prefer to keep their sartorial choices comfortable for long travel days. Then, there’s Malaika who likes to have the best of both worlds in order to achieve a perfect score on the fashion meter. The actress recently grabbed headlines after she was papped at the Jaisalmer airport after attending Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding.

We saw her wearing a chic black cropped top along with khaki joggers. That stunning black belt around her waist elevated her look instantly. Malaika embraced the winter season in a matching khaki puffer jacket, flaunting her toned abs and midriff as she slayed airport fashion goals yet again. The actress, flanked by security, made her way to the airport and posed for the cameras, beaming brightly. To seal her look, Malaika picked tinted shades, and black boots, and tied her hair in a middle-parted clean bun.

This is another airport look by Malaika Arora when she returned to Mumbai after completing her work in Delhi. The fitness enthusiast, who has established herself as one of Bollywood’s biggest fashionistas, opted for an all-black ensemble for the jet-set look. The paparazzi photographed her outside the Mumbai airport’s arrival gates and posted images on social media. She looked fierce in a classy tank top, baggy pants, and an oversized jacket.

Quite a few more celebs were papped at the Jaisalmer airport including Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, Armaan Jain, and Anissa Malhotra who were all preparing to board a flight back home.

Talking about the much-awaited wedding, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fell in love on the sets of Shershaah. Sidharth and Kiara, who married in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, announced their wedding on February 7 with stunning pictures from the ceremony on their Instagram feeds.

