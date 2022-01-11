Malaika Arora’s Guide To Strengthening Core Muscles. Check Out The 3 Basic Yoga Poses

Having a strong core is one of the mandatory requirements for staying fit. It not only influences the legs and upper body but also plays a vital role in one’s posture, mood, and sleeping pattern. As the rising Covid-19 infections and the threat of Omicron variant are still affecting our lives, gyms have been shut down and most likely there are high chances of another lockdown. But that doesn’t mean that you should skip your workout routines. Actress Malaika Arora often encourages fans to work out from home. In her recent Instagram post, Malaika has suggested 3 Yoga asanas to strengthen the core muscles and it is the apt fitness inspiration one needs to brush aside midweek blues.

Giving fans a glimpse of her robust exercise session, Malaika shared a video from her workout studio. The actress shared another chapter from ‘Malaika’s Move Of The Week’ on her Instagram handle and this week, the focus is on core muscles as they balance everything - the inversions, lifting weights, or keeping the back straight. “Strengthen your core muscles with these 3 asanas,” she captioned the video.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYjNMtwhgCl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Vasisthasana (Side Plank Pose)

Planks are one of the best exercises for strengthening the core. In the side plank pose, one hand and the feet are stationed on the ground, while the individual is supposed to use his/her core strength to lift the other hand and the whole body in the air. Malaika opined that strengthening the core requires absolute focus on all sides of the core muscles, and side planks fulfill the motive here. Side planks help in creating full-body strength and stability.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

You lie on the yoga mat, upside down. Slowly you push your palms towards the ground and lift the body upwards. Termed as a beginner-level pose, Bhujangasana targets and strengthens the core muscles of the upper body, abdomen, and lower back.

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

In this pose, the hips are stationed on the ground, while the legs and the upper body are lifted up, a ‘V’ shape is formed. Malaika concluded that Naukasana is a “wonder pose” to get rid of the unwanted belly fat and it also strengthens the core muscles.

