LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Malaika Arora's Latest Fashion Statement Isn't Really Receiving Good Comments

Despite looking like a true fashionista in an oversized sweatshirt designed by Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's fashion house Rheason, Malaika Arora gets slammed for her age and bold dressing sense.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Malaika Arora's Latest Fashion Statement Isn't Really Receiving Good Comments
Malaika Arora in an oversized sweatshirt designed by Rheson.
Loading...
Trust Malaika Arora for all things trendy in Bollywood. There is a fair chance that she might have started it.

From a metallic gown to a sky-high slit dress, she gets her hands on trends that are not just stylish but risqué too. Be it a playful street style jumpsuit or red carpet gowns, her edgy fashion sense can give any star a run for their money.

With her toned body, she has been making waves on social media, posting her fitness regimes videos and pilate workouts. Each time she steps out of her gym, she gives her fans major fitness goals.





But some people think otherwise. Despite the fact that Malaika slayed the oversized Mr. India sweat-shirt look by Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's brand Rheson, they made terrible remarks.

While one person called out her fashion sense and wrote, ‘when you try to pull an Ariana Grande look but fail miserably,’ another wrote, ‘old aunty’ beneath her post.

Here are some of the reactions on Malaika Arora’s latest fashion statement:


| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram