Malaika Arora's Latest Yoga Moves Will Help You Lose Fat Near Your Hips

One of the fittest celebrities in the country, Malaika Arora never fails to serve her fans with ample doses of inspiration. The model, dancer, actress and television personality has been in the show business for a long time. With time her choice of workout and lifestyle also evolved.

The 49-year-old star regularly shares videos of asanas, demonstrating the right way to a yoga pose. She also shares insights, tips and her own recommendations with fans. Malaika kickstarted the week by sharing three asanas that help eliminate the bulging stubborn fat around the hips.

Naukasana

Malaika shows the right way to perform the boat pose. Since it creates pressure on the abdominal muscles, it helps strengthen the core and burn the unwanted fat around the hips

Bhujangasana

One of the most common yoga poses practiced by experts and amateurs, the cobra yoga pose is next on Malaika’s recommended list. “Give your abdomen that much-needed massage with the practice of this pose,” she wrote.

Prasarita Padottanasana

The Intense Leg Stretch Pose concentrates on the fat around the arms, abdomen, thighs and hips. Additional benefits of the pose include the reduction of mental stress and toning of muscles.

“And remember to always keep that smile on,” recommended Malaika while signing off.

Last week, Malaika showed a few beginner-friendly yoga poses to help achieve toned legs. She mentioned that the asanas are effective if included in daily practice to get sculpted legs.

Speaking to News18 a few months ago, Malaika shared how the experience of practicing yoga has been like for her.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.