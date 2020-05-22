Malaika Arora’s Love-Filled Picture With Her Pet Dog Casper Is Adorable

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is very fond of her pet dog. On Thursday, Malaika took to her Instagram to share a love-filled photograph of herself along with her son Arhaan and the dog.

In the picture, Malaika can be seen cuddling with her pooch, while Arhaan is looking at them. The only one who is attentive to the camera is Casper. Captioning the image, the 46-year-old actress wrote, “Centre of our universe #Casper #part2 @iamarhaankhan #stayhomestaysafe.”

Soon after sharing the image, Malaika’s friends and relatives started commenting on the post.

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan dropped heart emojis in the comment section, while actress Sophie Choudhary wrote, “Tia’s fave.” To this Malaika replied, “Casper fully into Tia. Fulll love.”

Earlier, the actress had uploaded a collage of herself and her sister’s pet, Axl. Through her caption, Malaika had asked Amrita why her pet was “copying” her. “I think axl n me r twinning....... @amuaroraofficial why is ur pet copying me?????? #lockdownfashion #wethinkalike.”

Malaika is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor and the two often comment each other’s posts on social media handle.

Recently, in an Instagram live session with fans, Arjun had replied to a question about his marriage plan. He said he had not thought about it yet. “Not planned and not thought about it but like I always say, I will not hide it,” the actor added.

