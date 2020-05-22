Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Malaika Arora’s Love-Filled Picture With Her Pet Dog Casper Is Adorable

Malaika Arora Khan shared a picture of herself cuddling with her puppy, as her son Arhaan looked on.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 22, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
Malaika Arora's Love-Filled Picture With Her Pet Dog Casper Is Adorable
Malaika Arora Khan shared a picture of herself cuddling with her puppy, as her son Arhaan looked on.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is very fond of her pet dog. On Thursday, Malaika took to her Instagram to share a love-filled photograph of herself along with her son Arhaan and the dog.

In the picture, Malaika can be seen cuddling with her pooch, while Arhaan is looking at them. The only one who is attentive to the camera is Casper. Captioning the image, the 46-year-old actress wrote, “Centre of our universe #Casper #part2 @iamarhaankhan #stayhomestaysafe.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Centre of our universe #Casper #part2 @iamarhaankhan #stayhomestaysafe

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Soon after sharing the image, Malaika’s friends and relatives started commenting on the post.

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan dropped heart emojis in the comment section, while actress Sophie Choudhary wrote, “Tia’s fave.” To this Malaika replied, “Casper fully into Tia. Fulll love.”

Earlier, the actress had uploaded a collage of herself and her sister’s pet, Axl. Through her caption, Malaika had asked Amrita why her pet was “copying” her. “I think axl n me r twinning....... @amuaroraofficial why is ur pet copying me?????? #lockdownfashion #wethinkalike.”

Malaika  is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor and the two often comment each other’s posts on social media handle.

Recently, in an Instagram live session with fans, Arjun had replied to a question about his marriage plan. He said he had not thought about it yet. “Not planned and not thought about it but like I always say, I will not hide it,” the actor added.

