Malaika Arora's Red Lehenga is Our Favourite Bridal Ensemble from Lakme Fashion Week 2020
Malaika Arora sported the stunning outfit comprising of a strappy bustier blouse and a long, flowy skirt, featuring intricate silver zardozi work and embroidery.
Malaika Arora looked enchanting in a red heavily embellished lehenga as she showcased the traditional Indian bride for designer Varun Chakkilam, who made his debut at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.
Chakkilam's collection was inspired by the ideal world of Utopia, and portrayed a tale of femininity that was elegant and breathtakingly beautiful.
Malaika sported the stunning outfit comprising of a strappy bustier blouse and a long, flowy skirt, featuring intricate silver zardozi work and embroidery. She completed her look with a gorgeous red dupatta.
Enhanced with threadwork, gold wire, and zardozi, the range included floor-sweeping skirts, short flared blouses, see-through shrugs, among others, with the menswear line as sumptuous as the women's. Using pure silk across a range of pastel and jewel tones, the collection also showcased a few quirky outfits, best suited for cocktails, paired with a ruffle blouse—enhanced with intricate thread work.
Malaika opted for a minimal makeup look with highlighted rosy cheeks and a neutral lip colour. In the hair section, she sported messy bun.
Take a look:
Meanwhile, taking inspiration from the village of Kotwara and its rich crafts, the collection by label, 'House of Kotwara', showcased some beautiful chikankari outfits with intricate work. Actress Dia Mirza walked the ramp for the designers Muzaffar Ali, Meera and their daughter Sama.
The actress turned heads in a glittering silver zardosi lehenga, which she described as "a timeless masterpiece," and displayed Awadhi culture at its finest.
Check out here:
It was such an honour walking for the @HouseofKotwara yesterday at the @LAKMEfashion week in this gorgeous ensemble. This Kora Chintz inspired Zardosi Lehenga, is a timeless masterpiece and displays Awadhi culture at its finest. #ForeverClothes #LakmeFashionWeek #HouseOfKotwara pic.twitter.com/ThuuTGQhpe— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 15, 2020
