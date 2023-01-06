Malaika Arora’s Red Sequin Outfit Ups the Oomph Factor; Images Inside

Malaika Arora is a true connoisseur of style. The actor continues to kill fashion goals like a pro by regularly posting excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary. Malaika’s fashion tidbits provide as evidence that she is the fashion queen supreme, from casual outfits to celebratory outfits to slaying it like a queen in a formal pantsuit. The performer is adept at everything. For celebratory evenings, Malaika’s sequin sarees top the list of fan favourites. Through the images, the actor keeps urging her followers to step up their fashion game and set a higher standard. The actor’s stories about athleisure are also remarkable. Malaika, a yoga fanatic, is frequently captured on camera by photographers outside her studio, where she rocks the fitness trend.

On Thursday, Malaika brightened up our workweek with a batch of shots from one of her fashion photo shoots. The actor, who is presently seen on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar in the web series Moving In With Malaika, gave us huge fashion queen vibes in her most recent photos. Malaika served as fashion designer Naeem Khan’s inspiration for the picture session and chose a sequined red short dress from his racks. Malaika wore a red sequin dress with full sleeves, a plunging neckline, and geometric designs in black, grey, and yellow. The star wore the outfit, which wonderfully complemented her figure and highlighted her curves. Malaika stood for the camera wearing fishnet stockings to complete her appearance.

Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Christian Louboutin’s sparkling black stilettos let Malaika complete her ensemble for the day. Malaika smiled for the photographers with her hair open in chic wavy curls and a side part, styled by fashion designer Maneka Hari Singhani. With the help of makeup artist Meghna Butani, Malaika chose a natural makeup look to go with her daytime outfit. Malaika flawlessly executed the look with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick shade.

