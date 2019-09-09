Malaika Arora's Side Plank Pose is Giving Us Major Fitness Goals, See Pics
Malaika Arora's proves that she's the Fittest Woman of 2019 with this photo.
Malaika Arora's New Pic From Her Austria Vacay, But Whose Her Caption For?
Malaika Arora, who has been active in the industry for about two decades now, is as stunning as ever. The 45-year-old star was recently named the Fittest Woman of The Year at Tassel Awards 2019, and rightfully so. In her latest Instagram post, Malaika is giving us major Monday motivation.
Malaika shared a couple of pictures where she was seen pulling off an extremely difficult side plank. Malaika also shared a long and informative caption stating the benefits of a side plank. We also could not help but notice the fashionable athleisure that she wore, which proves that she slays her gym look as well.
Check out the picture below:
View this post on Instagram
Here’s another Monday and here is a glimpse of a fantastic workout session at
@thedivayoga. “I love planks” said no one ever! The side plank is one of the most gruelling 30 seconds of
the plank family. I love how my Diva squad pushes me every day to do better so, here’s my Vashishthasana.
A) It strengthens your wrists, forearms, shoulders, and spine
B) Increases flexibility in the wrists.
C) Opens the hips and hamstrings.
D) Tones the abdominal muscles.
E) Improves balance, concentration, and focus.
On days when I feel exceptionally powerful, I love to channelize it through my body and just
let it emanate into the universe! Hello Universe, Hello new week! #malaikasmondaymotivation @reebokindia
Malaika and Arjun recently enjoyed a picturesque vacation in Austria. Even though we did get to see a couple-photo of the two, they posted pictures from the same location. Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Stop, reflect and be grateful 🙏.... #wednesdaymusings💜 A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on
Stand still, take a moment, be grateful.
Malaika Arora has carved a niche as a fashionista and fitness freak in the industry. She also has a strong social media presence, with 9.7 million followers.
