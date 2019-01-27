LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Malaika Arora's Stunning Pictures at a Spa Will Give You Self Care Goals

From paying adequate attention to the picturesque destination to indulging in massage therapy sessions, Malaika Arora's photos have everything that suggest how to holiday in the most flawless and enjoyable manner.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
Malaika Arora's Stunning Pictures at a Spa Will Give You Self Care Goals
From paying adequate attention to the picturesque destination to indulging in massage therapy sessions, Malaika Arora's photos have everything that suggest how to holiday in the most flawless and enjoyable manner.
Whether it is while they are on excursions or enjoying park outings, celebrities have often made us jealous with their photos. Just in case you haven’t checked out the amazing photos that Malaika Arora Khan has been posting on her Instagram account, do it right away.

From paying adequate attention to the picturesque destination to the relaxing activities, Malaika’s photos have everything that suggest how to holiday in the most flawless and enjoyable manner. Take a pause from the daily grind, Malaika is seen indulging in the Udwarthanam therapy, Yoga on hills, basking in the sun and the Dharana Foot Ritual.

Malaika's staycation is all about rejuvenation and reflection and this is the kind of holiday we all crave for.

The gorgeous Malaika was extremely busy judging popular reality shows like India's Got Talent and India's Next Top Model. As soon as the show got over, she took off to Maldives to celebrate her friend’s birthday.

The actress is right now in Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa rejuvenating herself and showing some self love.















Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
