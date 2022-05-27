Malaika Arora’s Yellow Co-Ord Set is a Must in Your Summer Closet

Malaika Arora never fails to surprise fans with her on-point sartorial choices. From her gym wear and airport looks to a casual outing or the red carpet, the actor’s wardrobe is one stop for everything. Over the years, Malaika has established herself as a style icon and she deserves all of it. She consistently serves riveting looks without any wardrobe fails. If you are planning to go on a lunch date or an outing, Malaika’s summer-ready look is ideal for you. She was spotted in Mumbai recently as she stepped out to run errands.

Malaika sported a casual chic-look that should be a must in your summer closet. She was dressed in a printed yellow co-ord crop top and skirt set.

The floral prints are a fuss-free way to stand out without putting in too much effort. Print outfits occupy the topmost position in her wardrobe. Malaika has donned some stunning floral looks for a casual and formal outing.

Recently, yellow was her go-to hue. The outfit had floral patterns in white, green and red shades. She styled her coordinated set with a grey printed baseball cap, black shoulder bag and beige and white slip-on sandals.

Malaika’s outfit had an off-the-shoulder crop top featuring elastic ruched details, half sleeves with gathered ends, midriff-baring hem length, and a fitted silhouette.

Her midi skirt featured a high-rise waistline, it came with an A-line shape skimming her curves aesthetically, a thigh-high slit on the front, and buttoned-up details to cinch it together. Malaika rounded her chic look with a messy bun. She kept a no-make up look, and just added some pink shade on her lips.

Well, looks like the colour yellow is ruling the her summer palette. We say this because her neon yellow French manicured nails cannot be missed.

