Malang: Disha Patani Sizzles in Bikini Pic

Disha Patani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli Avrram. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and debuts in theatres on February 7. When the trailer released, Disha's entrance in a bright pink bikini became a talking point. The actress recently posted an unseen picture from the film, where she looked gorgeous in the bikini look.

Read: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Try Dog Filter and the Result is Adorable

The actress sported a sun-kissed look and captioned the picture "#Malang" with a mermaid emoji. The actress, who is known for her fitness, left fans in a frenzy after she shared this candid picture. "Queen," a fan wrote, while a bunch of people left heart emojis on the picture.

Malang, slated to be released on February 7, 2020, has been produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ankur Garg.

Apart from Malang, she will be making a cameo in Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh. It will release on March 6, 2020.

Read: Disha Patani has a Baywatch Moment in Malang Trailer, Emerges Out of Sea in Pink Two-Piece

She is also working on a film titled KTina. The film has been written Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by Ashima Chibber. And lastly, she will be seen alongside Salman Khan in his Eid 2020 release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Sohail Khan and Arjun Kanungo. The film is slated to release on May 20, 2020.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.