Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Malang: Disha Patani Sizzles in Bikini Pic

Disha Patani recently shared a BTS still from 'Malang' sets where she could be seen rocking the bright pink bikini look that was first seen in the film's trailer.

News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Malang: Disha Patani Sizzles in Bikini Pic
Disha Patani recently shared a BTS still from 'Malang' sets where she could be seen rocking the bright pink bikini look that was first seen in the film's trailer.

Disha Patani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli Avrram. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and debuts in theatres on February 7. When the trailer released, Disha's entrance in a bright pink bikini became a talking point. The actress recently posted an unseen picture from the film, where she looked gorgeous in the bikini look.

Read: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Try Dog Filter and the Result is Adorable

The actress sported a sun-kissed look and captioned the picture "#Malang" with a mermaid emoji. The actress, who is known for her fitness, left fans in a frenzy after she shared this candid picture. "Queen," a fan wrote, while a bunch of people left heart emojis on the picture.

View this post on Instagram

#malang‍♀️

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Malang, slated to be released on February 7, 2020, has been produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ankur Garg.

Apart from Malang, she will be making a cameo in Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh. It will release on March 6, 2020.

Read: Disha Patani has a Baywatch Moment in Malang Trailer, Emerges Out of Sea in Pink Two-Piece

She is also working on a film titled KTina. The film has been written Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by Ashima Chibber. And lastly, she will be seen alongside Salman Khan in his Eid 2020 release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Sohail Khan and Arjun Kanungo. The film is slated to release on May 20, 2020.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram