Malang: Disha Patani Sizzles in Bikini Pic
Disha Patani recently shared a BTS still from 'Malang' sets where she could be seen rocking the bright pink bikini look that was first seen in the film's trailer.
Disha Patani recently shared a BTS still from 'Malang' sets where she could be seen rocking the bright pink bikini look that was first seen in the film's trailer.
Disha Patani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli Avrram. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and debuts in theatres on February 7. When the trailer released, Disha's entrance in a bright pink bikini became a talking point. The actress recently posted an unseen picture from the film, where she looked gorgeous in the bikini look.
Read: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Try Dog Filter and the Result is Adorable
The actress sported a sun-kissed look and captioned the picture "#Malang" with a mermaid emoji. The actress, who is known for her fitness, left fans in a frenzy after she shared this candid picture. "Queen," a fan wrote, while a bunch of people left heart emojis on the picture.
Malang, slated to be released on February 7, 2020, has been produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ankur Garg.
Apart from Malang, she will be making a cameo in Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh. It will release on March 6, 2020.
Read: Disha Patani has a Baywatch Moment in Malang Trailer, Emerges Out of Sea in Pink Two-Piece
She is also working on a film titled KTina. The film has been written Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by Ashima Chibber. And lastly, she will be seen alongside Salman Khan in his Eid 2020 release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Sohail Khan and Arjun Kanungo. The film is slated to release on May 20, 2020.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rest Your Trailblazing Soul: Dwayne Johnson Pays Homage to Father Rocky
- Bigg Boss 13 Eviction: Madhurima Tuli Says Vishal Aditya 'Made Mountain out of Molehill'
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review: Valiant Battle to Keep Android Relevant in The Workplace
- US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley Becomes an Inspiration to All With Her Powerful Hair Loss Story
- Test, ODI Squads for New Zealand Tour Only After Clarity on Hardik Pandya's Fitness