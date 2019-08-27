From Personal Hygiene to Diet: 5 Tips for Pregnant Women to Protect Them from Monsoon Diseases

While, as a pregnant woman, hearing the pitter-patter of rain falling outside, while one relaxes on a chair, sipping a cup of hot beverage may seem heavenly, there are a few other things one needs to remember when it comes to protecting oneself from monsoon diseases and mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, chikungunya and dengue. From keeping the house clean for malaria prevention to using the right kind of mosquito repellents to maintaining a nutritious and well-balanced diet, here are a few pregnancy care tips to protect to-be-mums from monsoon diseases.

Stick to a nutritious diet: During monsoon, the general immunity of the body is at its lowest. That paired with a number of mosquito-borne diseases and vector diseases being prevalent, it becomes important that pregnant women design their diet plan with a high protein diet which gives them a good amount of nutrition. Having a lot of soup stuffed with nutrients is important. However, try avoiding green vegetables like spinach or lettuce as there is a high chance they may carry germs.

Staying hydrated: Be it summer, or monsoon, one has to remain hydrated in this state. During monsoon, the humidity in the atmosphere increases while the overall temperature goes down creating an uncomfortable situation. The body tends to think that it has enough fluids since it compares to the previous season and thus a number of pregnant women end up getting dehydrated during monsoon. Not having adequate fluids could lead to nausea, headaches and complaints of fainting.

Avoiding street food despite cravings: It is common for women during pregnancy to crave a lot of different kinds of food. However, that needs to take a strict backseat during monsoons. Apart from the obvious unhygienic conditions in which the food is being cooked and the and uncertainty about the sources of water used in those food items, the adulterated oil, chemical and spices used in them could be harmful to both mother and child.

Be more careful about personal hygiene: Monsoon brings with it a whole new host of infections and diseases. A slight overlook of personal hygiene like not washing one hands’ prior to cooking can allow a number of germs to enter the body and in worst cases could affect the baby as well. During pregnancy, lowered immunity makes it, even more, easier for diseases to reach mums-to-be.

Mosquito invasion: Mosquitoes can cause a host of diseases to humans and pregnant women are especially susceptible to them. For example, the Zika virus can be potentially harmful for women since they can cause mircocephaly in the unborn children. Using a mosquito repellant can be a first line of defence and using liquidators could also help. Also making sure that there is no stagnant water around the house can help protecting women and their unborn child.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.