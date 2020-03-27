Malavika Mohanan Shows How ‘Master’ Team Hangs Out These Days

Popular Tamil film actor Malavika Mohanan shared a screenshot of a video conference call on Twitter. As can be seen in the photo, the team of upcoming film Master including executive producer Jagdish, singer Anirudh and renowned actor Thalapathy Vijay are a part of the conversation.

Captioning the tweet, Malavika wrote, “Problems will come and go..konjam chill panu maapi! How we hang out when we can’t really hang out Team ‘Master’ is social-distancing. Are you? @actorvijay @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss"

Problems will come and go..konjam chill panu maapi! ☺️ How we hang out when we can’t really hang out 😋Team ‘Master’ is social-distancing. Are you? @actorvijay @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss pic.twitter.com/OiUelLDUi1 — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) March 26, 2020

This comes at a time when the country is undergoing a 21-day lockdown since March 25. It is being believed that this gesture will urge the team’s fans to stay home and connect with their friends and family through virtual means.

Till now, a total of over 5 lakh 32 thousand cases and more than 24 thousand deaths have occurred due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus. In India, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has crossed the 700 mark while more than 10 people have died due to the same.

Meanwhile, Master, which was to release in April, will now get a new release date. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. The project also starts Arjun Dass and Shantanu Bhagyaraj along with an ensemble cast.

