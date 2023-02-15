Maldives Diaries: Inside Pics From Hina Khan’s 'Perfect Place In Paradise'

Escaping the hustle and bustle of the tinsel town, Hina Khan is currently soaking in the tranquillity of the Maldives. While the actress’ love for the exotic location is no hidden secret, Hina Khan has once again given her Instagram family a sneak peek of her dreamy holiday. Looking at her pictures it seems that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has been serving some of the major wanderlust goals. Without further ado, let’s dive deep into Hina Khan’s Maldives diary:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Drenched in “peace and quiet,” Hina on Monday shared a series of pictures of herself chilling by the infinity pool of her resort. Hina, decked in a white monokini, was seen soaking up some Vitamin D. For her glamorous sunny photoshoot, Hina allowed her swimwear to be the show stopper, as she accessorised it with minimal pieces of jewellery. Hina gave her look a final touch by sporting a matching sun visor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

The actress seems to have indulged in some surfing as well. As earlier, she shared a picture of herself chilling at her private beach in style. The actress looked sizzling in her multicolour cutout monokini, as she posed with her surfing board. In a bid to avoid any hindrance while she enjoys surfing, the actress tied her hair in pigtails. In the series of pictures, Hina can be seen playing with water, as she joyfully poses for the camera. While sharing the pictures, Hina Khan wrote in the caption, “Internet is outdated.. I surf the real deal…SurfHead HK”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

On Day 1 of her laid-back vacation to her favourite holiday destination, the star shared herself posing amidst the clear blue water in a floral maxi. Calling the island nation to be a “paradise,” Hina was seen enjoying a breezy morning on a wooden dock. Coming from the shelves of Mandira Wirk, the multicolour floral maxi featured cut-out patterns on the bodice and a sheer panel on the waistline. With cinched detail under the bust, Hina’s ensemble had a flowy skirt, ruffles, and an asymmetric hemline. The sleeveless dress featured a deep plunging neckline flaunting her décolletage. While sharing the pictures Hina wrote in the caption, “Perfect place in paradise..”

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here