Male Fertility: What is the Most Fertile Age for a Man?

Fertility problems are prevalent in both men and women, however, a woman’s inability to conceive is frequently brought to her doctor’s attention. Whereas, men’s fertility issues are rarely discussed. Men too experience fertility issues, and the likelihood of these problems developing as they grow older is substantially higher.

Several studies have found that the age of the male partner also affects the chance of pregnancy. According to a report in Better Health, sperm quality decreases in a man around the age of 40 to 45 years. In such a situation, the odds of a miscarriage or fetal death are substantially higher. (https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/conditionsandtreatments/age-and-fertility )

As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, infertility in men can be caused due to different factors. Heavy alcohol use, smoking, anabolic steroid use, illicit drug use, cancer treatment, and diabetes can result in disruption of testicular or ejaculatory function.

While ageing might slow down your bodily processes, your habits and lifestyle also play a big factor in your fertility. The health of a sperm relies on a variety of aspects of quantity, structure and movement. If the semen has less than 15 million sperm per millilitre it will be difficult for a man to become a father.

The age of 22 to 25 is when a man’s fertility is at its peak. It is recommended that you try to start a family before 35. Men’s fertility begins to deteriorate beyond that.

Can male infertility be treated?

Medical, surgical or assisted reproductive therapies depending on the underlying reason may treat male infertility. In some cases, your doctor might suggest that a couple consider using sperm from a donor or adopting a child.