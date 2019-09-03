Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Booker Prize 2019: Margaret Atwood, Salman Rushdie on Shortlist, Here are Other Competitors

After a long wait, the Booker Prize has announced the shortlist for the 2019 Man Booker Prize.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Booker Prize 2019: Margaret Atwood, Salman Rushdie on Shortlist, Here are Other Competitors
Image courtesy: BlackwellsManchester/ Instagram
Loading...

After a long wait, the Booker Prize has announced the shortlist for the 2019 Man Booker Prize. In a tweet posted on September 3, the award-giving organization has released a video with the judges explaining what made them choose the books that have made it to the shortlist. The tweet reads, “We are pleased to announce our #BookerPrize2019 shortlist. Watch what our judges had to say about the six selected books. #BookerPrize2019 #FinestFiction #BookLoversDay #shortlist #announcement.”

Six books have made it to shortlist for the Booker Prize 2019, which include The Testaments by Margaret Atwood, Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann, Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo, Quichotte by Salman Rushdie, 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World by Elif Shafak and An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma.

This list was chosen from 151 novels published in the UK or Ireland between October 1, 2018, and September 30, 2019, by a panel of five judges. The shortlisted authors will receive £2,500 (approx. Rs 2.17 lakh) each and a special bound edition of their book. The winner for this year will be announced on October 14 and will receive a cash prize of £50,000 (approx. Rs 43.51 lakh).

It is to be noted that both Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood have won the prize in the past. While Rushdie won the coveted prize in 1982 for Midnight's Children, Margaret was awarded the Booker in 2000 for The Blind Assassin.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram