CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#MPBoardExam#Coronavirus#Heatwave
Home » News » Lifestyle » Manage Your Hyperactive Dog by Including These Easy Tips in Their Routine
1-MIN READ

Manage Your Hyperactive Dog by Including These Easy Tips in Their Routine

Needless to say, a dog needs some sort of physical activity to calm its hyper activeness (Image: Shutterstock)

Needless to say, a dog needs some sort of physical activity to calm its hyper activeness (Image: Shutterstock)

If your dog is spinning in circles, jumping up and down, or barking unnecessarily, then you need to find the reason behind his restlessness

Lifestyle Desk

As amusing as it sounds to be a pet parent, it can be a nightmare if your furry friend is in a hyperactive mood. If your dog is spinning in circles, jumping up and down, or barking unnecessarily, then you need to find the reason behind his restlessness. Needless to say, a dog needs some sort of physical activity to calm its hyper activeness. Well, we have listed a few tips to help you with your pet.

Make a routine

You must begin by sticking to a routine that surely includes some outdoor activity. Fixing up a day plan will not only help them physically but also aid them mentally. And if scorching heat is stopping you from stepping out then you must plan some activity indoors, or you can jump in a pool with your dog and his favourite ball, to beat the heat.

Stay calm yourself

RELATED NEWS

Animals can sense the vibes around them, and several dogs reflect the energy around them. Your furry friends are sensitive to loud noise, aggressive body language, and violent behaviour. Therefore, it is very crucial that you keep yourself calm, so that your pet is sensing a calming, stress-free vibe.

Use relaxants and calming products

Certain cannabis-infused products help in reducing the anxiety level of pets. Products like CBD oil are one such effective tool that works brilliantly after you massage your pet’s skin. Even adding a few drops of oil to their dog food will also do its magic. It works by regulating the inflammatory response and blood pressure.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags
first published:April 29, 2022, 20:52 IST