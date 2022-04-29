Manage Your Hyperactive Dog by Including These Easy Tips in Their Routine

As amusing as it sounds to be a pet parent, it can be a nightmare if your furry friend is in a hyperactive mood. If your dog is spinning in circles, jumping up and down, or barking unnecessarily, then you need to find the reason behind his restlessness. Needless to say, a dog needs some sort of physical activity to calm its hyper activeness. Well, we have listed a few tips to help you with your pet.

Make a routine

You must begin by sticking to a routine that surely includes some outdoor activity. Fixing up a day plan will not only help them physically but also aid them mentally. And if scorching heat is stopping you from stepping out then you must plan some activity indoors, or you can jump in a pool with your dog and his favourite ball, to beat the heat.

Stay calm yourself

Animals can sense the vibes around them, and several dogs reflect the energy around them. Your furry friends are sensitive to loud noise, aggressive body language, and violent behaviour. Therefore, it is very crucial that you keep yourself calm, so that your pet is sensing a calming, stress-free vibe.

Use relaxants and calming products

Certain cannabis-infused products help in reducing the anxiety level of pets. Products like CBD oil are one such effective tool that works brilliantly after you massage your pet’s skin. Even adding a few drops of oil to their dog food will also do its magic. It works by regulating the inflammatory response and blood pressure.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.