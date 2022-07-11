Manali Bans Illegal Camping Without Permission: Reports

Whenever we think about taking a vacation with our friends, the first name that pops up in our minds is Manali. It is the best destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Even though there are many enjoyable things to do, camping in Manali holds a special place in every traveller’s heart. From night camps to riverside camps, there is no shortage of thrilling camping locations in this well-known hill station.

However, in a huge development, Manali has taken a step to ban illegal camping here. As per a report in the Times of India, Surender Thakur, Manali sub-divisional magistrate explained how people come to Manali without any permission and enter the forest regions to mark it as their permanent camping area. He further added, “These campsites are littering areas and also polluting water sources. Strict action will be taken to stop this activity.”

Apart from this, the new rule stated that the people who wish to enter the forest regions will have to Rs. 50. The government has asked officials to remove illegal camps from such places and there are checkpoints placed at various spots, particularly at the start of well-travelled trekking routes.

Reportedly, a team will create temporary check posts to verify authorization and adherence to the HP Adventure Activities Rules. The first checkpoint will be built to manage camping and hiking on the Hamta Pass Trek. The forest department will issue camping licenses, and the activity will only be permitted at least 25 meters away from water streams. Additionally, until a specific license is given, solo camping is prohibited.

Places like Solang Valley, Tentsville Camping, Bhanu Bridge, Tirthan Valley, Beas River, and Sethan are some famous spots to camp in Manali.

