Mandana Karimi Opens Up About Staying Away From Family Due To Lockdown

The present global scenario demands confinement which as a result has got millions homebound. In the quest to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, it is mandatory to minimize human contact.

The announcement of the pan-India lockdown has given many an opportunity to spend quality time with family. However, for certain unlucky individuals, it hasn’t been easy as the situation has made it impossible to travel and meet families staying far.

Actress Mandana Karimi has been one of the many who has to stay away from her family during the crisis and is only able to remain in touch with them by means of the internet.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 actress told that the grim situation hit her around 60 days ago as her family is stuck in Iran. She further said that her mother, who has been visiting India during the Holi festival for seven years, had to give it a miss this year.

“Taking stress doesn’t help anyone, you’re fighting a virus which has to do with the immune system. It hit me hard when I sat one day. Then I put myself back together and started working out. I’m still struggling with how to store food, because I’m always travelling, so I didn’t used to store food. Now I’m learning how to package chicken and fresh veggies,” she was quoted as saying.

The 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram account and addressed significant concerns with her fans. She spoke about the importance of staying home and practicing social distancing responsibly.

Karimi also discussed that she isolated herself following certain symptoms of light cold and urged her followers to also do the same.

