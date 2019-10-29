Mandira Bedi is Vacationing at Her 'Favourite Place on Earth', See Pic
Mandira Bedi has shared a picturesque post on Instagram from her vacation destination Maldives. Check out her stunning pics from the island nation below.
Image: Mandira Bedi/ Instagram
With the Hindu festivities going on in full fervour across the country, social media feeds are full of celebratory pictures. Where Bollywood actors had some star studded parties hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, television actors are, in no way, behind them. Everyone was dressed in their best to commemorate the festival of lights and spend some quality time with their dear ones.
Amidst these celebrations, there is one TV actor who decided to make the most of the holiday season by actually going out for a holiday. Mandira Bedi has shared a picturesque post on Instagram from her vacation destination Maldives! Calling it her favourite place on Earth, the actor wrote, “Andddddddd I’m back to my favourite place on Earth: The Maldives ❤. At one of the most stunning resorts I have ever stayed at: @ozenmaadhoo ! Absolute bliss lies ahead for me for the next few days. (sic)
Check out the picture which is giving us serious holiday goals.
View this post on Instagram
Andddddddd I’m back to my favourite place on Earth: The Maldives ❤️.. at one of the most stunning resorts I have ever stayed at: @ozenmaadhoo ! Absolute bliss lies ahead for me for the next few days.. ☀️ photography by @virkaushal . . . #OzenMadhoo #luxurytravel #visitMaldives #MaldivesResorts #lifestyleLuxury #OZEN #islandlife #Maldives #gratitude #nofilter #noedit @criessepr
Mandira’s son Vir Kaushal accompanied his mother for the vacation and is also the man behind the lens. Vir is also an athletic champ just like his mother and this is quite evident in another video shared by the proud mom. The boy can be seen making loops underwater in a pool. Mandira expressed her pride by writing to this video, “My baby @virkaushal going loopy!! *”
Mandira is seriously giving us holiday feels.
View this post on Instagram
When on holiday I keep the #100daychallenge going.. I’m on #day80 and this is only part 1 of my exercise! 30 mins stationary bike and then a 20min jog in the villa!! This villa is SO big.. it makes for a lovely jogging track! . . . @OZENMadhoo #OZENMaadhoo #IndulgencePlan #Luxurytravel #OZEN #AllinclusiveResort #JoyofGiving #VisitMaldives #MaldivesResorts #lifestyleluxury #Maldives #Islandlife @criesspr . . #100daysofhealthyliving #nobhay #getfitwithmandy #mandirabedi #selflove #fitindiamovement
