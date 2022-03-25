Mandira Bedi Shares a Glimpse of her Workout Routine

The actor and famous television presenter Mandira Bedi is well known for her fitness. She has always been a fan of working out and staying fit which has made her the inspiration of many people across the nation. Mandira has always been promoting good health and working out. She has talked about her fitness journey on YouTube, and her social media profile is also filled with a glimpse of her workout routine. From sharing the video of how she started her morning with the set of sun salutations to her one-go handstand, Mandira is herself a fitness goal. Recently she shared another piece from her workout routines on her Instagram account.

In the snippet of her workout, you can see that she is using weights and an exercise ball. Wearing a pair of pink workout shorts and top, Mandira is giving everyone workout goals. At the beginning of the video, you can see Mandira doing a back-bending exercise with her weights in her hand. The next exercise shows her doing an arm workout with the weights while stretching her body on the exercise ball. Later, she is doing squats while holding weights on her shoulder, and lastly, she is seen stretching her leg on the exercise ball.

She captioned the post “Today’s story was that of an exercise ball and a single pair of weights, and lots and lots of reps." She also mentioned the lyrics of Charlie Puth’s song light switch in the caption “Exercise and coffee: you turn me on like a Light switch!" and the same song is syncing accurately with her workout video.

Bedi’s fans and friends are loving her workout clip. Famous actor Moni Roy dropped fire emojis in the comments section, and Instagram star Swati Mukund also commented: “You’re such an inspiration."

Working out with weights and exercise ball help in improving stability and focus. It also helps to strengthen your abdominal and back muscles and strengthen your core muscles which benefits your posture.

