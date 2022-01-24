Manfred Thierry Mugler: Legendary French Fashion Designer Dies at 73

Pioneering French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, passed away on Sunday. He was 73 years old. Mugler dominated the European fashion runways in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The news of Mugler’s demise was shared on Instagram by his official fashion label. The caption on the post read, “It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day.”

Fans of Mugler commented on the post with their memory of the Strasbourg-born designer. Fashion blogger Fatou N’Diaye commented, “Sad news for the fashion world. Thierry was a visionary and avant-garde. His creations will forever remain timeless, futuristic and innovative. Without forgetting his iconic Angel fragrance.” Another user commented, “One of the few where you can see one of his pieces and know it was made by him right away- already so missed.”

Mugler reigned the world of fashion in the 80s and was known for creating silhouettes that were a kind of inverse triangle with giant shoulders and a nipped waist. Mugler’s love for latex, leather and curves was seen on his early muses like Grace Jones and Joey Arias.

Mugler also had a longstanding creative collaboration with the British artist David Bowie. Mugler’s support for the homosexual community at the time also landed him in a pigeonhole. He worked with gay icons of the time like Bowie, and George Michael as well.

Mugler stopped actively engaging with fashion in 2002, however, he remained an outsize figure in the industry and his early designs continue to inspire a generation of up and coming artists. Mugler’s latest iconic creation was the “wet look” for American entrepreneur Kim Kardashian when she attended the Met Gala in 2019.

