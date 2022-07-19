Mangal Pandey Birth Anniversary: All You Need To Know About The Hero Of Sepoy Mutiny Of 1857

MANGAL PANDEY BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Born on July 19, 1827, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, Mangal Pandey played a key role in the events that led to India’s first major rebellion against the British Empire in 1857. Pandey was a sepoy in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry (BNI) regiment of the British East India Company.

However, after the Britishers introduced new cartridges that reportedly were laced with animal fat, Pandey revolted against the Crown. The cartridges were reportedly laced with cow and pig fat which is considered offensive to the religious beliefs of both Hindus and Muslims.

The Britishers initially denied using any animal fat, but the doubts of Pandey and other soldiers got stronger and eventually led to a mutiny. Pandey instigated his fellow sepoys to take on the British empire for atrocities under their rule.

On March 29, 1857, Mangal Pandey attacked two British officers in North Kolkata’s Barrackpore. Following the incident, Pandey was put on trial and sentenced to death by hanging. During the trial, he told the court that he revolted with his free will and was not influenced by any other sepoys. Pandey was executed on 8 April 1857.

The revolt started by Mangal Pandey soon reached other parts of the country and common people also came forward against the empire. The rebellion started by Mangal Pandey came to be known as the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 also called the First War of Independence.

In 1984, the Indian Government issued a postal stamp featuring a memory of Mangal Pandey to commemorate his contribution to the Indian Freedom struggle.

A film based on the life of Mangal Pandey was released in the year 2005. Directed by Ketan Mehta, Mangal Pandey: The Rising featured Aamir Khan in the titular role. Rani Mukerji, Ameesha Patel and Toby Stephens also played key parts in the film.

