Mangal Pandey Death Anniversary: Facts About Indian Soldier Who Rose against British Army

Freedom fighter Mangal Pandey needs no introduction as his contributions in India’s independence are remembered with pride till date. He was a fearless fighter and is known to have kept India before everything else till his last breath. He was born on July 19, 1827 in India’s Akbarpur and died on April 8, 1857. Pandey is also known for spreading the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857, also known as the first war of Indian Independence, across the length and breadth of the country.
On his death anniversary, the Ministry of Culture has shared a video in which they have covered his life journey. The clip starts with his birth date to his life struggle and death. He was one of the very few freedom fighters who had the courage to disobey the British officers and fight for justice.
Pay homage to the Great Indian Freedom Fighter #MangalPandey, who rose against his British officers, disobeyed them and fight for justice. His stories continue to inspire us to stand up against unjust actions.
164 years after his death, he is still remembered as a brave Indian who raged a war against the British, in a move to make India independent. Here is a look at some facts about the legendary freedom fighter:
- He joined the British army at the young age of 22 years.
- He revolted against the East India Company for introducing cartridges that were greased with animal fat as it hurt the religious sentiments of the soldiers.
- This movement of rebels reached other parts of India and led to a mass revolt against the colonial rulers. Common people too came out and opposed anti-India laws.
- It is because of this huge mass movement that the Britishers were forced to recognise the trouble and had passed new rules through Government of India Act 1858.
- The movement of protest and rebellion came to be known as the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 also called the First War of Independence.
- He attacked two British officers on March 29, 1857. As a result of this, he was hanged till death on April 8, 1857 in Barrackpore. He was all of 29 when he was executed.
