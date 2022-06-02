Mango Chaat Recipe: An Easy and Delicious Breakfast During Summers

The scorching heat of summers is likely to dehydrate you and could be tiring. During the summer season you need a breakfast dish that can lighten up your day and keep your energy intact. Mango Chaat is just the dish you need for your breakfast.

Summer days are incomplete without mangoes. Mangoes are both tasty and healthy. Mangoes can be used to make many tasty dishes. Sour-sweet and spicy Mango Chaat can be prepared within minutes. It can be served to anyone at home from children to old members of the family.

Here’s the easy recipe to make delicious Mango Chaat.

Ingredients

Ripe mango (large) – 1

Raw mango (small) – 1

Tomato (finely chopped) – 1

Onion (finely chopped) – 1

Cumin powder – 1/4 tsp

Red chili powder – 1/4 tsp

Coriander leaves (chopped) – 1 tbsp

Mint leaves (finely chopped) – 1 tsp

Lemon juice – 1 tsp

Green chili (chopped) – 1

Black salt – 1 pinch

Salt – 1 pinch

Green chutney – as per taste

Sweet chutney – as per taste

How to make Mango Chaat

Take a ripe mango, peel it off and cut it into small cubes and keep it in a bowl. Now peel off the raw mangoes and chop it into small pieces. Now take a mixing bowl and first put ripe mango pieces in it and add raw mango, mix both well.

Now add finely chopped onions, tomatoes and green chillies and mix them all well. Add red chili powder, roasted cumin powder, black salt and salt as per taste. Mix all the ingredients well with the help of a spoon. Finally, add green chutney and sweet chutney to the chaat. Now squeeze some lemon juice on top and garnish it with mint and coriander leaves. Your delicious mango chaat is ready.

