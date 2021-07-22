Mango Day 2021: All You Need to Know about Miyazaki, World’s Most Expensive Mango

July 22 every year is celebrated as the National Mango Day in India. Mango is a super delicious, luscious fruit that has a phenomenal fan base since times immemorial. Riding high on ‘favourite’ meter, mangoes have been around for over 5000 years. Given the popularity and love the mango enjoys, it is only befitting that this juicy, yummy fruit gets a day of its own. From ‘aam aadmi’ to not-so-aam aadmi (common man), mangoes make everyone go weak in their knees owing to its taste.

Mango has almost become an embodiment of our culture and history. It is the king of fruits for a reason. All mango-lovers must be aware of the variety of mangoes that abound all over the world. But have you ever wondered what could be the costliest variety of mango?

Come let’s find out what is the most expensive mango as we celebrate the National Mango Day all over the country.

Name of the costliest mango

A particular type of mango known as Miyazaki mango is known to be the most expensive variety of the lot. It is priced at Rs 2.70 lakh per kilogram in the international market. Miyazaki mangoes are also known as eggs of the Sun.

WHERE IS MIYAZAKI GROWN?

The Miyazaki mangoes are grown in Japan, and they are named after the city of Miyazaki where they are harvested, primarily.

All that you need to know about Miyazaki mangoes:

Each mango weighs about 350 grams and is lovely red in colour.

It resembles a dinosaur’s egg in appearance.

It is a type of Irwin mango that is unlike the yellow ‘pelican mango’ grown in Southeast Asia.

Owing to its fiery red colour, the Miyazaki is also known as dragon’s egg.

INTERESTING TRIVIA

It has been found that a couple (named Sankalp Parihar and Rani) in Madhya Pradesh had planted 2 Miyazaki mango trees in their orchard in Jabalpur. They had received the mango saplings in 2020 during their train journey from a man who was traveling to Chennai.

Initially, they had no idea about the fact that they have come across the world’s costliest mangoes. So, they casually planted the saplings in their orchard, only to find out later that the fruits were quite different in colour.

They call the mangoes Damini, after the name of Sankalp’s mother.

After thieves tried to steal the mangoes, the couple stationed 4 security personnel and six dogs in the orchard to protect this rare variety. They were offered Rs 21000 per kg for the delectable Miyazaki mangoes by a businessman, recently, but they refused as they intend to offer the first mango to God.

