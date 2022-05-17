Mango Season: Is It Safe For People With Diabetes to Eat Mangoes?

One of the best parts of Indian summers is that you get to relish delicious mangoes. Not just in our country, the King of fruits is one of the most beloved in the world. Although mangoes are well known for their mouthwatering taste, most people are unaware of their rich nutritional value. Given that mangoes carry natural sugar, several people believe that consuming them isn’t appropriate for people with diabetes. And if you also believe the same then you have landed at the right spot.

Are mangoes bad for diabetic people?

There is no denying that the calories in mangoes that come from sugar may contribute to the increased blood sugar in diabetic people. Also, a load of essential vitamins and minerals that are found in mangoes can’t be overlooked. It isn’t only about the nutrient values, but the thing which must be known by people with diabetes is that mangoes carry fibre and various antioxidants.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fibre minimises the overall blood sugar impact and will also help you manage your diabetes. As fibre is known to slow the rate at which your body absorbs sugar in your bloodstream, National Center for Biotechnology Information reports that antioxidants carried by mangoes reduce the stress that is linked with rising blood sugar levels.

What diabetic people should know?

The next most important thing to know is Glycemic Index (GI). If you want to rank foods as per their effects on blood sugar, then the tool called GI is used. It has a scale ranging from 0-100, in which 55 or less is considered low, 56-69 is considered medium and 70 and above is considered high. Moreover, reportedly the glycemic index of mango is 51, which technically classified it as a low GI food.

Therefore, people having blood sugar problems can consume it. However, being diabetic it is advisable that you may not exceed one or two slices of mangoes a day. While you can add the slices to your salad, it is helpful to always check your pre-meal sugar level reading and if things seem fine then you can add mangoes to your meal. Also, it is a good idea to take a test after your meal, this way you will know how mangoes impact your health.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.