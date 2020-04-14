Mangoes Make Sayyeshaa Happy! Actress Shares Pics of Freshly Prepared Cheesecake

Tamil actor Sayesha Saigal is using the lockdown period to display her culinary skills. The actress, better know as Sayyeshaa often posts the end product of the delicious food items such as Biriyani, Choux pastry and baked penne. This time, polishing on her lost habit of baking, Sayyeshaa has gone to making a mango cheesecake.

Taking to social media, the Shivaay actor said that mangoes make her happy and shared pictures of freshly prepared cheesecake.

Her dessert managed to win hearts of netizens, garnering her lots of ‘likes’ and appreciation.

Take a look:

Sayyeshaa has been enjoying the lockdown with husband actor Arya and also cooking several delicacies for him. Here is the picture of Biriyani made for her “hubzy” that she shared.

If you haven’t checked out other tasty food pictures shared on her social media feed, here is a quick sneak-peek.

After debuting in the Telugu movie Akhil in 2015, Sayyeshaa went on to feature in Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay in 2016 and Tamil movie Vanamagan in 2017. Since then, she is mostly seen in Tamil movies.

