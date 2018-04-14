Manish Choudhari Finds Delhiites' Fashion Sense 'Classy'

Actor Manish Choudhari, who has featured in movies like "Raaz 3" and "Bombay Velvet", finds the dress sense of people in Delhi classy.Delhiites are often slammed for over-dressing. But Manish has a different opinion."People should wear what they want to, if they like to over-dress, they should. It's your own preference and choice, and we are nobody to comment on it," Manish told IANS."I belong from Delhi and I find the dressing of people here equally classy and on point," he added.He follows the "3C principle -- casual comfort clothing"."It really helps you to stay refreshed and is good to beat the heat," he added.But Manish enjoys wearing formals too for his role of K.K. Reddy in the show "Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai"."I've been given fantastic formal clothing, both traditional and western and that itself is a huge transformation for me. I really enjoy K.K.'s look," he said.The show's stylist Gunjun Arora, who has designed and styled for movies like "Haider" and "Dear Maya", said: "Manish is undoubtedly a stylist's actor. His character of KK Reddy, who is a South Indian, is a business tycoon and has a strong personality. He gives us a lot of variation in styling him."